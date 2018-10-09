Your next adventure starts with the Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes! Download the Club CITGO app, register and CHECK IN for your chance to hit the road in a brand-new Jeep® Wrangler, win a road trip package and score other great prizes. Be sure to CHECK IN daily to increase your chances of winning.

Offer available only through the Club CITGO app. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Valid at participating CITGO locations. Void in NJ, DE, VA and where otherwise prohibited. Sponsor: CITGO Petroleum Corporation, 1293 Eldridge Pkwy., Houston, TX 77077. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA US LLC and not a sponsor of this promotion.

For more information and complete terms and conditions, please visit Official Rules

How it works
  • STEP 1
    From August 8–October 30, simply download the Club CITGO app and follow the instructions to register for the sweepstakes.
  • STEP 2
    After registering, CHECK IN with the app at any CITGO location to earn an entry into the sweepstakes.
  • STEP 3
    Earn additional entries by continuing to CHECK IN once per day.
PRIZES TO GET PUMPED ABOUT
GRAND PRIZE (1):

One 2018 Jeep® Wrangler JK Sport AND The Ultimate Road Trip Package:

  • Hotels.com Gift Card ($800)
  • CITGO Gift Card ($500)
  • VISA Gift Card ($700)
FIRST PRIZE (2):
Gas for a Year
SECOND PRIZE (12):

$250 CITGO Gift Card

(One Second Prize can be won per entrant, and winners are still eligible to win First and Grand Prizes)

FAQ

Game-Day Savings

GO score big every time the Cavaliers play!

Earn $2 off TOP TIER™ TriCLEAN® gasoline with the Club CITGO app on any game day. Offer valid from Sept. 1–Nov. 23, 2018.

Offer good only on UVA Cavalier game days—home or away—at participating Club CITGO locations in the State of Virginia. Valid only through the Club CITGO app, while supplies last. Five-gallon minimum purchase required. Void where prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions

GREEN & GOLD FREEBIE FRIDAYS

It’s a football frenzy every Friday at CITGO!

Use the Club CITGO app and show us your Packers pride to get a free small coffee. Plus, CHECK IN one (1) time on the app to get a Green & Gold beanie.

Offers valid from Aug. 9–Dec. 30, 2018.

Offer good only on Fridays at participating Club CITGO locations in the state of Wisconsin. Limit one (1) small coffee per customer per week. Valid only through the Club CITGO app, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions

